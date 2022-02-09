Covid-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US

Covid-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US

Canadian lawmakers have expressed increasing worry about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions. The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, that carries 25% of all trade between Canada and US are among the crossings blocked by truckers.

