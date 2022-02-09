Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Disqualified From Second Olympic Race

Watch VideoThe first question posed to Mikaela Shiffrin as she met with reporters after her second consecutive quick exit from an Alpine skiing race at the Beijing Games was short, simple and to the point: What happened?
The complicated, thought-out, talked-out answers that followed entailed little analysis of her actual...
