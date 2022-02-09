Jacobellis Earns First U.S. Gold Medal At Olympics In Snowboardcross

Watch VideoLindsey Jacobellis captured the United States' first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after showboating near the finish cost her the title.
