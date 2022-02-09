Russian figure skating team falls under doping shadow

Alexei Zheleznyakov, who is part of the team of Russian figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze, responded to recent reports about a suspicious doping test that one of the skaters of the Russian national team had at the Beijing Olympics. Zheleznyakov said that he did not believe that anyone from the Russian team could violate anti-doping rules. "The guys took samples before the Games, most likely when they arrived and after their performances. We were staying at the hotel without getting out, but now they suddenly found something, and it happened right after the gold medal,” Alexei Zheleznyakov, who choreographs the Russian figure skaters in Beijing wrote on his Facebook account.