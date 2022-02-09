Rob Gronkowski likes the idea of playing with Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Published
Rob Gronkowski identified one quarterback he'd like to play for next should he return for his 12th season in the NFL.
#joeburrow #bengals #robgronkowski
Published
Rob Gronkowski identified one quarterback he'd like to play for next should he return for his 12th season in the NFL.
#joeburrow #bengals #robgronkowski
Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals landed in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI Tuesday and Los Angeles Rams linebacker &..