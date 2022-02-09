Republican Leader McConnell Calls Jan. 6 A 'Violent Insurrection'

Watch VideoSenate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House GOP lawmakers investigating the "violent insurrection" on Jan. 6, 2021, saying it's not the party's job to decide whom to support.
As former President Donald Trump has downplayed the attack by his...
Watch VideoSenate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House GOP lawmakers investigating the "violent insurrection" on Jan. 6, 2021, saying it's not the party's job to decide whom to support.