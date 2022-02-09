Amir Locke's Cousin Arrested In Probe That Led To Fatal No-Knock Raid

Watch VideoAuthorities arrested Amir Locke's 17-year-old cousin Tuesday in connection with the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Locke while conducting a no-knock search warrant.
Newsy is not naming the suspect because he is a minor.
