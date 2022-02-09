Ukraine-Russia Crisis: What To Know About The Fears Of War

Ukraine-Russia Crisis: What To Know About The Fears Of War

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoHigh-stakes diplomacy and military maneuvering continued Wednesday as Britain launched its own diplomatic effort to help avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

No breakthrough in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia is in sight so far, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions remain as opaque as...

Full Article