Former 'American Idol' Star Charged In Fatal DUI Crash

Former 'American Idol' Star Charged In Fatal DUI Crash

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoA country music singer who was a finalist on TV's "American Idol" has been charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, South Carolina authorities said Wednesday.

Caleb Andrew Kennedy, 17, drove his pickup truck onto a private driveway and struck a residential building in Spartanburg County on...

Full Article