News24.com | Bob Saget died of head trauma, family says
Published
Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room last month, died from head trauma after accidentally hitting his head, his family.Full Article
Published
Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room last month, died from head trauma after accidentally hitting his head, his family.Full Article
Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head; Angelina Jolie appears in D.C. to support domestic violence bill; Snoop..