Jeremy Giambi Dies At Age 47; Played 6 MLB Seasons for A's, Red Sox, More
Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday at the age of 47, his agent Joel Wolfe announced, per
Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi has died, according to his former teams, the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox..
Jeremy Giambi played with the A's, Phillies, Red Sox and Royals in a six-year career.