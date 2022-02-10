9-year-old girl in critical condition after apparent road rage shooting: Police
A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hurt in an apparent road rage shooting in Houston, police said.
#policea9 #roadrageshooting
Police say the girl and her family were on the way to the grocery store when they got caught in the middle of two racing drivers..