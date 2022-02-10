Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 6 of Beijing Olympics
Published
Canada added two more medals on the sixth full day of competition at the Beijing Olympics, bringing home a silver and a bronze.Full Article
Published
Canada added two more medals on the sixth full day of competition at the Beijing Olympics, bringing home a silver and a bronze.Full Article
If you're interested to learn more about ‘Canada at the Beijing Olympics’ Day four of competition was full of ups and..
Watch VideoDarting through traffic, zipping around tight turns, avoiding potential disaster with every relay exchange. China eked..