Russian Ice Skater Practices Despite Report Of Positive Drug Test

Watch VideoKamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women's figure skating, practiced as usual on Thursday, hours after reports surfaced that she had tested positive for a banned substance.
Valieva tested positive for the heart medication...
Watch VideoKamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women's figure skating, practiced as usual on Thursday, hours after reports surfaced that she had tested positive for a banned substance.