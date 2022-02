Bob Saget Cause of Death Blunt Head Trauma According to Medical ExaminerBob Saget Medical Examiner Says Death Caused from Blunt Head Trauma2/10/2022 8:29 AM PT2/10/2022 8:29 AM PTBob Sagetdied...



#bluntheadtrauma2 #ptbobsagetdied #medicalexaminer #floridamedicalexaminer #orangecounty