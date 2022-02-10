Bob Saget died of head trauma, Florida medical examiner finds
The “Full House” actor and comedian also tested positive for Covid-19, but that did not play a role in his death.
#comedian #bobsaget #medicalexaminer #fullhouse
Watch VideoBob Saget's death last month stemmed from an accidental blow to the head, his family said in a statement..
Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando