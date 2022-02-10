Gov. Sisolak lifts mask mandate in Nevada effective immediately
LAS VEGAS – Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that Nevada’s statewide mask mandate for indoor public settings would lift, effective immediately.
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada and its casinos have rescinded requirements for people to wear masks in public, joining most..