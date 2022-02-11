House Panel Probes Trump Presidential Records Found In Florida

Watch VideoA House committee is investigating whether former President Donald Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, after boxes of presidential records were discovered at his Florida estate and a news report surfaced of him destroying documents while in office.
Oversight committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a...
Watch VideoA House committee is investigating whether former President Donald Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, after boxes of presidential records were discovered at his Florida estate and a news report surfaced of him destroying documents while in office.