Watch VideoTroops advancing in coordination with tanks, artillery rounds fired in rapid succession and mobile missile batteries aiming their weapons. New video from Russia's Defense Ministry shows the major Russian-Belarusian joint military drills now underway. The Russians say they're primarily practicing ways to repel "external...Full Article
Russia Holding Military Drills With Belarus
