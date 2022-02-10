Judge rebukes RNC's 'legitimate political discourse' language at Jan. 6 sentencing
Published
A federal judge on Thursday rebuked the RNC's 'legitimate political discourse" language at the sentencing of a Jan. 6 Capitol rioter.
#rnc #rioter
Published
A federal judge on Thursday rebuked the RNC's 'legitimate political discourse" language at the sentencing of a Jan. 6 Capitol rioter.
#rnc #rioter
GOP lawmakers are divided after the RNC passed a censure resolution last week including language suggesting the Jan. 6 attack was..