'Whatever it takes': PM says as officials work with U.S. to 'resolve' protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has indicated the government's willingness to 'respond with whatever it takes,' to bring the trucker convoy protests under control, confirming federal ministers and top Canadian officials are working with U.S. representatives to 'resolve' the situation. This comes as political pressure has been increasing across Canada and in the United States to see the anti-mandate and anti-government blockades end.