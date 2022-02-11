Four scenarios of nuclear war between Russia and the United States

A nuclear war between Russia and the United States could lead to the total destruction of the two countries, Konstantin Sivkov, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences for Information Policy believes. In his article for the Military Industrial Courier, "The Path to Armageddon", Sivkov wrote that in the event of a nuclear attack on Russia, Moscow would have four options of how to respond. In a first option, Russia launches a preemptive nuclear strike against the United States and its allies.