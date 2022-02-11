Biden To Split $7B In Frozen Funds For Afghan Relief, 9/11 Victims

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order on Friday to split the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision.
The order will require U.S....
