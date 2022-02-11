Carson Palmer under fire for Joe Burrow comments ahead of Super Bowl
Published
Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer caused quite a stir with Joe Burrow commentary before the Super Bowl.
#bengals #carsonpalmer #joeburrow #superbowl
Published
Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer caused quite a stir with Joe Burrow commentary before the Super Bowl.
#bengals #carsonpalmer #joeburrow #superbowl
SI's Michael Fabiano is joined by former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer to discuss Joe Burrow, the Bengals, and his experiences..
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback said Joe Burrow's resiliency is the reason the Bengals are in the Super Bowl after a..