White House: Russia Could Invade Ukraine Within The Week

Watch VideoThe White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, even before the end of the Winter Olympics, and urged Americans to leave the country now.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States did not have definitive...
Watch VideoThe White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, even before the end of the Winter Olympics, and urged Americans to leave the country now.