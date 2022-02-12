First NASA James Webb Telescope Image Shows 1 Star 18 Times: Why Is the Photo Blurry?
Published
A smudged image from NASA's James Webb Telescope has been received, showing 18 separate blobs of brightness not being perfectly aligned.Full Article
Published
A smudged image from NASA's James Webb Telescope has been received, showing 18 separate blobs of brightness not being perfectly aligned.Full Article
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new space telescope has captured its first starlight and even taken a selfie of its giant,..
We thought we'd never see the giant James Webb Space Telescope ever again.
The space observatory has traveled to its..