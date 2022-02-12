Police: 9 Officers Hurt In 'Ambush,' Shootout At Phoenix Home

Police: 9 Officers Hurt In 'Ambush,' Shootout At Phoenix Home

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoA man who shot his ex-girlfriend at a Phoenix home early Friday ambushed the first officer on the scene, seriously injuring him, then opened fire on other police as they tried to rescue a baby that was left outside the door.

In all, five officers were shot, including four who were wounded while trying to take the...

Full Article