The United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.US officials say the State Department plans to announce early Saturday (local...Full Article
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
US to evacuate embassy in Kyiv amid fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Belfast Telegraph
The United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine is..
-
US evacuating all embassy staff in Kyiv this weekend as thousands of Brits flee Ukraine
City A.M.
-
U.S. to evacuate Ukraine embassy over Russian invasion fears
Japan Today
-
U.S. To Evacuate Ukraine Embassy Amid Russian Invasion Fears
Huffington Post
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine could come at any time: Blinken
IndiaTimes
Advertisement
More coverage
NATO Puts Forces On Standby Amid Concerns Over Russian Forces Near Ukraine
Wibbitz Top Stories
NATO Puts Forces , On Standby Amid Concerns , Over Russian Forces Near Ukraine.
ABC reports that the United States and..