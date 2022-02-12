Biden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak on Saturday as Western nations warned a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.
#putin
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak on Saturday as Western nations warned a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.
#putin
As tensions escalate in the Ukraine-Russian border, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak over..
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the Ukraine crisis has grown into "the most dangerous moment" for..