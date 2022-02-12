Putin, Biden Conclude Hourlong Call On Ukraine Crisis

Watch VideoPresidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have concluded a call to discuss the crisis in Ukraine as the White House says intelligence shows Russia could invade on short notice.
The call lasted 62 minutes, according to the White House.
President Biden planned once again to call on Putin to de-escalate and pull back...
Watch VideoPresidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have concluded a call to discuss the crisis in Ukraine as the White House says intelligence shows Russia could invade on short notice.