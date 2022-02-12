Canada Border Blockade Clearing Peacefully As Police Move In

Watch VideoA tense standoff at a U.S.-Canadian border crossing crucial to both countries' economies appeared to be dissolving peacefully Saturday as Canadian police moved in to disperse the nearly weeklong blockade and demonstrators began leaving without resistance.
Many demonstrators drove away from the Ambassador Bridge...
