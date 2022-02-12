Afghans Protest U.S. Move To Unfreeze $3.5B For 9/11 Victims

Watch VideoDemonstrators in Afghanistan's capital on Saturday condemned President Joe Biden's order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America's 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans.
