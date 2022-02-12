Jennifer Lopez Shares Early Valentine's Day Video From Ben Affleck
Published
The actor directed a remix music video to the singer's 'Marry Me' single, 'On My Way.'
#benaffleck #marryme #onmyway #jenniferlopez #remixmusicvideo #valentinesday
Published
The actor directed a remix music video to the singer's 'Marry Me' single, 'On My Way.'
#benaffleck #marryme #onmyway #jenniferlopez #remixmusicvideo #valentinesday
Ben Affleck is getting ahead of Valentine's Day. For the romantic holiday, the 49-year-old actor gifted his girlfriend Jennifer..
Valentine’s Day is not until Monday, but Ben Affleck has already given his gift to girlfriend Jennifer Lopez! The 49-year-old..