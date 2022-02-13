Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan
An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a remote village in eastern Pakistan, police said Sunday. The custodian of a…Full Article
