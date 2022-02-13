TD Bank freezes accounts with $1.1M to support Canadian truckers
Published
The bank applied to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to take the funds, with the intention of returning them to the donors, Reuters reported.
#truckers #tdbank
Published
The bank applied to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to take the funds, with the intention of returning them to the donors, Reuters reported.
#truckers #tdbank
The Freedom Convoy rides on in Canada as the decision is made to block the US/Canada border as Justin Trudeau is yet to resign or..