6-Year-Old Impersonates Black History's Famous Figures

Watch VideoAt an age where kids are starting to learn the basics of reading and writing, Rosie White is giving history lessons of trailblazers past and present that look like her, from music royalty to African American politicians who have made history.
The six year old from Michigan makes educational videos impersonating...
Watch VideoAt an age where kids are starting to learn the basics of reading and writing, Rosie White is giving history lessons of trailblazers past and present that look like her, from music royalty to African American politicians who have made history.