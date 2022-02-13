Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held...Full Article
Covid-19 Canada: Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police arrest protesters who remained at U.S.-Canada bridge
Japan Today
Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a..
-
Police move in to arrest protesters blockading Canada-U.S. bridge
Upworthy
-
Key US-Canada border bridge cleared as police move in on protesting truckers
SBS
-
U.S.-Canada bridge to reopen Sunday after police clear protesters
Upworthy
-
Police arrest protesters as US-Canada border bridge nears opening
Deutsche Welle
Advertisement
More coverage
Police Arrest Peaceful Protesters Who Remained at US-Canada Bridge - Democracy Is DEAD
Rumble
WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border..
-
Canadian Police Clear Protesters Disrupting Cross-Border Bridge Traffic
Upworthy
-
Key bridge to US remains closed as Canada police clear protesters
Indian Express
-
Canada Police Arrest Protesters at U.S. Border Bridge
TIME
-
Police clear last remaining protesters from key bridge between the U.S. and Canada
NPR