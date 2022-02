Tonight at the 2022 Super Bowl, Jhené Aiko kicked things off with a performance of “America the Beautiful.” She was accompanied by Los Angeles-based harpist Gracie Sprout. NBC briefly identified...



#harpist #graciesprout #superbowl #showdown #mickeyguyton #americathebeautiful #thestarspangledbanner #superbowllvi #jhenéaiko #losangelesrams