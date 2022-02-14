Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman, director of 'Ghostbusters,' dies at 75
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from 'Animal House' to 'Ghostbusters,' has died. He was 75.
The influential filmmaker and producer was behind beloved comedies including Animal House, Twins, Dave and Junior.
