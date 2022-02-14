US suspends Mexico avocado imports after official gets threatening call
Published
The US official was carrying out inspections in the major growing region of Michoacan, which faces gang violence issues.
#michoacan
Published
The US official was carrying out inspections in the major growing region of Michoacan, which faces gang violence issues.
#michoacan
Watch VideoMexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety..
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S...