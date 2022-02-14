Ukraine admits it may turn down NATO membership to avoid war with Russia

Ukraine admits it may abjure its plans to join NATO in order to avoid a war with Russia, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko said. An excerpt of his interview was published on the Twitter account of BBC Radio 5 Live. Ukraine expresses readiness for serious concessions When asked whether Kiev could consider renouncing membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, the Ambassador replied that the Ukrainian authorities could do this. It was not only Moscow, but also NATO that was pushing Ukraine in every possible way, including threats, to making such a decision, he said. "We are flexible in finding the best way out, and if we have to make some serious concessions, then this is what we could do," Vadym Prystaiko said.