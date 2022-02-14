What To Know About Super Bowl LVI, From Cooper Kupp To Eminem

Watch VideoFrom a thrilling late touchdown drive that gave the Rams a 23-20 win over the Bengals, to Eminem taking a knee and Meadow Soprano driving an electric Chevy, here's what happened Sunday at Super Bowl LVI.



*HERE'S WHY THE RAMS WON THE SUPER BOWL: *



Down 20-16, the Rams went on a 15-play drive capped by Matthew...