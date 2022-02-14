Lindsey Graham Becomes Early Player To Watch In Supreme Court Drama

Watch VideoThe list of Republicans willing to support President Joe Biden's forthcoming nominee to the Supreme Court "is longer than you would initially imagine," the Senate's second-ranking Democrat recently teased to reporters.
Sen. Dick Durbin declined to name names. But it's clear that Sen. Lindsey Graham is near the top...
