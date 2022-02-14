NFL Halftime Show: Eminem takes a knee, 50 Cent hangs head down

USA's major sports event, The Super Bowl is over with the Los Angeles Rams being the new champions. The NFL halftime show this year featured a whole group of rap singers, whose popularity was at the peak during the early 2000s. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and a few other artists took part in the show that most people in the US found one of the best halftime performances ever. The appearance of rap singer 50 Cent became of the biggest surprises of the performance. 50 Cent (Curtis James Jackson III), entered the stage hanging upside down to recreate a scene from his In Da Club video. His entering generated a plethora of jokes on social media and became a meme. Eminem (Marshall Bruce Mathers III) took a knee during the performance thus expressing his protest against racism and police brutality. The gesture was popularized by former American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Eminem warned NFL officials of his intention to take a knee, but was allegedly banned from doing so. League spokesman Brian McCarthy later said that there was no such prohibition implemented.