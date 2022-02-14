Any incursion into Ukraine would result in a "protracted crisis" for Moscow with "far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world", Boris Johnson and Joe Biden have warned.Full Article
Russia will face 'protracted crisis' if it invades Ukraine, Johnson and Biden warn
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ukraine crisis: Boris Johnson and Joe Biden agree Russia have window to 'step back'
Wales Online
The two leaders agreed that western allies should stay ‘united in the face of Russian threats’
-
Russia will face 'protracted crisis' if there's any incursion into Ukraine: Biden, Boris warn Putin
Zee News
-
Ukraine crisis: Biden and Johnson say still hope for diplomatic agreement
Upworthy
-
Russia-Ukraine crisis: US relocates Kyiv embassy operations amid push for diplomacy
euronews
-
Johnson and Biden warn of 'protracted crisis' for Russia if it invades Ukraine
Sky News
Advertisement
More coverage
Boris Johnson urges Russia to 'step back' from Ukraine as PM prepares for talks with Joe Biden
Daily Record
On a whistlestop visit to Scotland the Prime Minister said there was still time for dialogue as the Ukraine crisis approached..