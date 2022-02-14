U.S. Closing Embassy In Kyiv; Relocating Diplomats To Western Ukraine

Watch VideoThe United States said Monday it will close its embassy in Ukraine and move all remaining staffers there to a city near the Polish border as invasion fears intensify. It also repeated warnings to private American citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately.
