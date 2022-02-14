Ukraine president walks back statement that Russia will attack Wednesday
Volodymyr Zelenskyy now says the prediction that the attack would come on Feb. 16 was spread by the media and is not an official date.
#volodymyrzelenskyy
Watch VideoUkraine's president urged calm amid intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet..
Watch VideoFrench President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him he would not further..