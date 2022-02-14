Brian Laundrie's autopsy, medical examiner reports released
Published
The report states that there was a main scene and a secondary scene, with flags for human and/or animal remains and flags for personal effects.
#examiner #brianlaundrie #autopsy
Published
The report states that there was a main scene and a secondary scene, with flags for human and/or animal remains and flags for personal effects.
#examiner #brianlaundrie #autopsy
A 45 page report on the body of Brian Laundrie was released by the medical examiner's office on Monday.