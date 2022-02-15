Justin Trudeau Invokes Rare Emergency Act to Quell Protests
Published
“We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue,” Canada’s prime minister said in a speech to the nation.
#primeminister #protests
Published
“We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue,” Canada’s prime minister said in a speech to the nation.
#primeminister #protests
This is a criminal response to legal protests around the Country. Watch the WHOLE video to see the facts about the pandemic,..
Watch VideoProtesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian..
Watch VideoA judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old..