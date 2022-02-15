Russia said on Tuesday it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, in what would be the first major step towards de-escalation in weeks of crisis with the West.Full Article
News24.com | Russia says pulling back some forces from Ukraine border
News240 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.S. Sends More Aid To Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia
Newsy
Watch VideoTwo plane-loads of U.S. military assistance arrived in Kyiv Sunday to boost Ukraine's defenses.
Officials say..
-
In Russia's Ukraine plans, how much does the mud matter?
SeattlePI.com
-
Ukraine president's ratings fall as crisis with Russia brews
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Flights To Ukraine Halted, Redirected As Crisis Brews
Newsy
Watch VideoSome airlines have canceled or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent..